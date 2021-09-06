25-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 441 Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigating the crash wrote in the report the man was walking north at U.S. 441 just south of Southeast Harbor Road when an SUV struck and killed him.

The front bumper hit the 25-year-old man causing fatal injuries, according to the report. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The 44-year-old driver and a 34-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash.

All of the individuals involved were from Marion County, according to the report.

No additional details were provided.