Bicyclist killed in Marion County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 58-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP investigators reported the crash at 12:45 a.m., when the right front side of an unknown vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle. The unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Route 301 in the right outside lane while the bicyclist was traveling in that same direction on the right paved shoulder.

The driver of the unknown vehicle continued traveling south after hitting the bicyclist, who then continued in a southwesterly direction before coming to a final rest, according to the crash report.

The bicyclist was launched off the bicycle onto the west grass shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without reporting the crash or providing any information.

No other information on this vehicle is available at this time.