Flagler County moving COVID-19 testing site, new location TBD

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County’s COVID-19 testing site at the county Fairgrounds Cattleman’s Hall permanently closed this week as the county plans to open a new location soon.

The new site was set to open Thursday at the Palm Coast Aquatic Center, however, soon after the announcement the Flagler County-Florida Department of Health said the site was not large enough and they were working to find an alternative location.

Testing at the fairgrounds was canceled Wednesday to allow crews to begin preparing for the new location opening.

“We apologize for this short-notice change of venue and appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation as we make this necessary transition,” Flagler County Health Administrator Robert Snyder said.

The new COVID-19 testing site for Thursday was to be determined as of Tuesday evening.

For more information on testing and vaccines in Flagler County visit flagler.floridahealth.gov or call 386-437-7350.