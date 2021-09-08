Sign-on bonuses: Orange County schools holds 1st of 3 job fair events this week

Deadline looms for Orange County Public Schools to respond to state

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Public School District says 278 people showed up to the first of three job fair events Wednesday as the district looks to hire about 150 cafeteria workers.

Many applicants told News 6 they’re desperate for a job but also happy about the benefits and that sign-on bonus of more than $3,000.

Shelby Cortez said as a single mom who was laid off for more than year since the pandemic, Wednesday’s job fair was right on time.

“I have my daughter I’m taking care of. So, I need this job desperately,” Cortez said.

And she wasn’t the only person in search for work right now.

“Because I’ve got to take care of family,” Gireesh Chotoo said.

“I’ve been out of work since March of 2020, 18-months,” Teresa Bugara said.

OCPS is also offering a sign-on bonus of $3,500 if you’re hired by Oct. 8 and $1,000 if you’re hired by Dec. 31. OCPS said these benefits and incentives are vital in today’s competitive hospitality industry.

“And the benefits of working for us, you have nights off, weekends off, holidays off, you can’t work 10 months if you want to. We have positions for five hours all the way up to eight hours,” said Mark Watson, director of food and nutrition services.

Cortez said she’s staying hopeful that her job search may now be coming to an end.

“Oh yes, hopefully crosses fingers,” Cortez said.

OCPS says some people were given a contingency offer at the job fair Wednesday.

These positions are starting at $10.75 per hour.

The job fair continues Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the OCPS Food Services Office at 8101 Benrus Drive in East Orlando.