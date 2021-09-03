Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orange County schools to offer $3,500 sign-on bonuses for hires at upcoming job fair

3-day job fair aims to fill 150 positions between Sept. 8 - Sept. 10

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Tags: Orange County, Orange County Public Schools, Education, jobs
Orange County Public Schools.
Orange County Public Schools.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is looking to fill about 150 positions next week at their three-day job fair hosted by Food and Nutrition Services, according to a release from OCPS.

The event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starts Sept. 8 and ends Sept. 10, the school district said.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

New hires will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus, which includes a $2,500 bonus for those hired on or before Oct. 8 and a $1,000 bonus for those hired on or before Dec. 31, pending union ratification.

“We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives,” said Lora Gilbert, senior director of food and nutrition services.

The competitive benefits package offered by OCPS includes: nights, weekends and summers off (a 10-month schedule), school holidays off, flexible job placement, group medical benefits and Florida Retirement System.

There will be interview opportunities available with FNS director, Mark Watson.

Interested candidates can head to the Orange County Public School District Food and Nutrition Services building at 8101 Benrus St.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email