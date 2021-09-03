Orange County schools to offer $3,500 sign-on bonuses for hires at upcoming job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is looking to fill about 150 positions next week at their three-day job fair hosted by Food and Nutrition Services, according to a release from OCPS.

The event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starts Sept. 8 and ends Sept. 10, the school district said.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

New hires will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus, which includes a $2,500 bonus for those hired on or before Oct. 8 and a $1,000 bonus for those hired on or before Dec. 31, pending union ratification.

“We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives,” said Lora Gilbert, senior director of food and nutrition services.

The competitive benefits package offered by OCPS includes: nights, weekends and summers off (a 10-month schedule), school holidays off, flexible job placement, group medical benefits and Florida Retirement System.

There will be interview opportunities available with FNS director, Mark Watson.

Interested candidates can head to the Orange County Public School District Food and Nutrition Services building at 8101 Benrus St.