Florida man shoots family dog in head during argument with girlfriend, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. – An intoxicated DeBary man shot a family dog in the head during an argument with his girlfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Steven Parsons’ girlfriend told deputies that she hid his guns from him Thursday evening when he made a comment about harming himself. Deputies said the girlfriend told them she left the home when he became aggressive and walked to meet with law enforcement officers, according to an affidavit.

According to a news release, Parsons’ girlfriend told deputies their dog, Chappo, bit him on the hand because he was yelling, which Parsons said prompted him to shoot the dog inside the bathroom.

When deputies arrived, they found blood throughout the house and discovered Chappo, who was “bleeding heavily” but “walking around and wagging its tail.” Deputies said they noticed a gunshot wound between the dog’s eyes.

An 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were in the room next to the bathroom, but they were uninjured, according to deputies.

The girlfriend took the dog to an emergency animal clinic to be treated. The sheriff’s office said Chappo was cleared to go home Friday and is expected to be fine.

Parsons is facing charges of animal cruelty, child abuse and shooting into a dwelling.