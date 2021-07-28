Partly Cloudy icon
2-story Orange County home catches fire, partially collapses

No injuries reported in blaze near Tangerine

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

TANGERINE, Fla. – A two-story Orange County home partially collapsed early Wednesday after a fire broke out, sending flames through the roof, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 3:10 a.m. at 6590 Clayton St. in Tangerine, near the Lake County border.

Fire officials said crews worked in a defensive mode as one side of the house partially collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

