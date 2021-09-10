Florida man twerks for officers during traffic stop, gets tased, report says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – While most people would choose to cooperate with police during a traffic stop, some don’t, and some even get violent – but one Florida man got a little cheeky.

Richard Wolfe, 57, of Crystal River, got out of his SUV, bent over, put his hands on the wet floor, and began twerking for the Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy in the pouring rain of Inverness on Tuesday, according to a report by the Citrus County Chronicle.

A bystander recorded the odd encounter, and a video showing Wolfe dancing for the officer in a median on State Road 44 is circulating the internet.

“What are you scared of,” Wolfe said to the police, according to the Chronicle. “I got knives; you got a gun!” Wolfe later took out a knife and threw it into the grass, the report said.

After several attempts from the deputy to get Wolfe to listen and stop, the officer resorted to tasing him as he walked away. The dance, the tase, and the arrest, all of it was caught on the video.

The suspect was charged with resisting an officer without violence, fleeing from law enforcement and reckless driving with a bond set at $3,500, jail records showed. According to the Chronicle, Wolfe was originally pulled over for disrupting the flow of traffic by attempting to pass cars using grass medians and turning lanes.

