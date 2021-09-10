Missing 14-year-old last seen over 1 week ago in New Smyrna Beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A missing person alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen over one week ago, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.

Police said 14-year-old Aleah S. Fedrick was last seen in the 1100 block of Julia Street in New Smyrna Beach on Sept. 1 around 8 p.m.

A news release said Fedrick’s guardian contacted law enforcement on Sept. 2 at 2:30 a.m. after hearing “someone trying to open a window to their residence.”

The guardian discovered that Fedrick had snuck out of the residence through the bedroom window, something she does regularly, officials report.

Fedrick has black hair and brown eyes and usually wears a red bandana. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Fedrick does not have any known method of transportation, investigators say.

Anyone with information on Fredrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alvarez-Daly at 386-424-2251 or e-mail bdaly@cityofnsb.com.