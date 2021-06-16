14-year-old girl reported missing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday and Marion County deputies say she has a medical condition and is without her prescriptions.

Deputies said Vanessa Velella was last seen Tuesday at an Ocala home on Pecan Run Harbor. She has brown eyes and black hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-flower-hooded sweatshirt, a black Nirvana t-shirt, black jeans and combat boots.

Deputies said there is concern for her safety because she is without her medication.

Anyone with information on Velella’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office.