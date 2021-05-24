Ocoee police search for missing 14-year-old girl

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said on Monday afternoon that Lyzsandra Lopez has been missing since Sunday.

[TRENDING: When to see the supermoon eclipse | 80 yearbook photos of girls edited by school | Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase]

Lopez was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday when she had an argument with her mother and left the home, authorities said.

According to police, it’s believed Lopez is staying with friends near the Ocoee Bulldog Field or Winter Garden.

Ad

Lopez was described by police as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ocoee police or 911.