Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Shooting happened at Elks Lodge on Primrose Drive Saturday night

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Orlando
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man died and another person was injured in a shooting near Orlando Executive Airport, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Elks Lodge at 10:36 p.m. Saturday and found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the shooter, or shooters, have not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477

