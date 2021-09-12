Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Passenger, 21, killed in crash when car leaves road, hits pole in Orange County , FHP says

Driver, 23, receives minor injuries, troopers say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old passenger was killed when the car left the roadway and hit a curb before crashing into a concrete pole in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a SUV driven by a 23-year-old Melbourne man was heading north on Apopka Vineland Road when he lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit a curb before going into a home’s front yard and crashing into a concrete pole.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center monitoring 5 areas in tropics | K-9s recovering after being shot in pursuit of carjackerBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter