Passenger, 21, killed in crash when car leaves road, hits pole in Orange County , FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old passenger was killed when the car left the roadway and hit a curb before crashing into a concrete pole in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a SUV driven by a 23-year-old Melbourne man was heading north on Apopka Vineland Road when he lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit a curb before going into a home’s front yard and crashing into a concrete pole.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.