50 years of Magic: Share your Disney memories with News 6

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since its opening in 1971 with just one park, Walt Disney World has brought countless people joy and created meaningful moments for those who have visited.

In October 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney’s “magical dream.”

Walt Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration, which kicks off on Oct. 1, is an 18-month celebration of its 50th, bringing new shows, decorations and experiences for guests throughout its parks.

We’ve been counting down to its anniversary and celebrating 50 years of Magic with daily looks at the past, how Disney’s opening shaped Central Florida’s present and what’s in store for the future.

