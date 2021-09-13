Clear icon
Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news briefing in Alachua County

Attorney general, other leaders expected to be in attendance

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Alachua County.

The briefing is expected to be held Monday at 10:45 a.m. at Clark Plantation in Newberry.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Congresswoman Kat Cammack are also expected to be in attendance.

The subject of the news conference was not immediately released.

The briefing will be streamed live at the top of the story when it happens.

