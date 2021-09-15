AdventHealth transitioning to ‘green’ status as COVID hospitalizations continue to decline

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth is returning to “largely normal operations” Thursday as it transitions to “green” status after seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital system has been loosening restrictions over the last couple weeks and allowing more deferred surgical procedures. The hospital was in “black” status during the peak and postponed all non-emergency surgeries.

“After seeing our COVID inpatient volumes continue to steadily decline, we are pleased to move to green status, which allows us to resume our non-emergent services that have been on hold for several weeks,” Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, said in a release.

Officials with AdventHealth said there were 890 hospitalized COVID patients across the Central Florida division, a significant decrease from its peak of about 1,700 patients on Aug. 23.

Despite the downgrade in levels at AdventHealth, doctors warned during last week’s update that we could see another surge. Dr. Sanjay Pattani, associate chief medical officer of AdventHealth Orlando and executive medical director of the healthcare system’s Mission Control, said “we should expect continuous surges.”

“We should expect surges and spikes. If you look at the trends from the past three or four surges, they usually have about a window of about four to six months,” Pattani said.

With current hospitalizations, the hospital system said in a news release less than 10% of hospitalized patients with COVID are fully vaccinated.