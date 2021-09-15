Man, 21, found shot to death in Polk County grove

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are seeking information on a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in unincorporated Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Tyrell Bell, 21, was found shot to death around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a grove near Lewis Griffith Road and Grove Road 3.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. You may also be eligible for a $5,000 award.