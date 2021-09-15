Coworker charged in shooting of man who was followed after work

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting of a man who was followed after work earlier this week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s coworker, Guillermo Hewitt, 41, has been arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge, deputies said in an update Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center keeping eye on 3 systems | Florida woman missing after cross-country road trip | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting, which occurred at Chancellor Drive near Orlando Central Parkway, was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Ad

#BREAKING Orange County deputies investigating a shooting. Just before 4a.m. Orlando Police found a man shot near a shopping plaza on John Young Pkwy, but they say it didn’t happen here. They’re now passing the case over to OCSO. We’re working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/cww0f4tAub — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 14, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man left work and was followed by Hewitt, with whom he’s had ongoing problems.

The man said he heard gunshots and was struck while he was in his car, according to deputies.

The man drove to the Publix at South John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard and informed coworkers and family, who called 911, sheriff’s officials said.

Orlando police found the victim outside a nearby Publix, and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, officials said.

The shooting took place in unincorporated Orange County, so the sheriff’s office is the lead agency.