Traffic

Fatal crash blocks Apopka Vineland Road at World Center Drive

FHP investigates wreck in Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Tuesday morning in south Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Apopka Vineland Road at World Center Drive.

Southbound lanes of Apopka Vineland are blocked in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Osceola Parkway can be used as an alternate route.

