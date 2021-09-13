Woman, 27, killed in parking lot of Orange County foster group home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman died following a shooting outside of a children’s group home, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the sound of gunfire was reported last Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Great Oaks Village, which, according to the county’s website, is a residential foster group home for children ages 6 to 18+ who have been removed from their homes by the state of Florida due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. The home is located at 1718 E. Michigan Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman shot in a vehicle that had recently turned into the parking lot, according to deputies.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, deputies provided an update, saying Culture-Kapimu Tufari Hall had died of her injuries on Sunday.

Authorities have not released any information about any possible suspects or motives.

No other details were immediately available.

