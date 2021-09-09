WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share latest update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Jerry Demings will share an update at 3:30 p.m. on coronavirus testing sites and vaccination sites. News 6 will stream Demings’ remarks live at the top of this story.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health and Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond will also be at the press conference.

County leaders said the latest 14-day rolling average for positivity rate was listed at 14.90%. It was 17.27% the week prior.

Officials said more than 99% of new cases reported on Sept. 5 were among people who were unvaccinated.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can find a site at this link. The Florida Department of Health is reporting 70% of people 12 and over in the county are vaccinated. Orange County officials say the vaccination rate is at 67.72 percent.

More than 873,000 people in Orange County are vaccinated. The DOH reports there have been 207,104 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.