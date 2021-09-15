Man arrested months after deadly shooting outside Walgreens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made months after the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man outside an Orange County Walgreens, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Luis Hernandez-Torres was arrested Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the store on Sand Lake Road and Orange Blossom Trail where they found Ivan William Perez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Perez later died at the hospital.

Hernandez-Torres faces a charge of first-degree murder.