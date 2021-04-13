Man shot to death outside Walgreens in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday outside a Walgreens in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sand Lake Road at Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to deputies.

No details about the suspected shooter have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.