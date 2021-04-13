Man shot to death outside Walgreens in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday outside a Walgreens in Orange County, deputies said.
The fatal shooting was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sand Lake Road at Orange Blossom Trail.
[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to deputies.
No details about the suspected shooter have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting happening overnight outside this Walgreens near Sand Lake Rd & Orange Blossom Tr. The gunfire left a 34-year-old man dead. pic.twitter.com/eFOR7oWYsW— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) April 13, 2021