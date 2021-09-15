Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officially proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando city council signed a proclamation Wednesday that officially recognized Hispanic Heritage Month in Orlando.

The city announced in a news release that from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 it will host various events in celebration of Hispanic cultures.

A showcase of 19 local artists’ work will run from Aug. 30 to Oct. 24 at the Terrace Gallery in the Orlando City Hall. Visual artists participating in the event will represent various Latin American countries, like Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico and others.

Additionally, Dyer and City Commissioner Tony Ortiz will be hosting Orlando’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration event on Oct. 12 at the Amway Center.

The free event will include remarks from Dyer and Ortiz, Latin food, music and folkloric dances. The event will have a limited capacity and registration is required prior to attendance.