‘Florida Man’ is coming to Netflix

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Florida Man is coming to you where you least expect him — Netflix.

Currently being shot in Wilmington, North Carolina, the new Netflix series “Florida Man” will be available for streaming likely some time in 2022.

Members will get to watch Edgar Ramirez, who starred in “Yes Day” and “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” play an ex-cop who must return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend — it was supposed to be easy.

“What should have been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey,” the Netflix show’s page said.

Production began Aug. 10 and is scheduled to end Nov. 16. The cast and crew (again, not filming in the Sunshine State) are preparing an eight-episode first season and currently looking for extras.

The show will include other familiar stars such as Abbey Lee, known from “Mad Max: Fury Road,” as the female lead. Donald Todd is the show’s writer and showrunner and Jason Bateman is one of the producers.