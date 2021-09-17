Palm Bay police conduct search related to Brandy Hall disappearance

PALM BAY, Fla. – Search efforts related to Brandy Hall’s disappearance took place Friday at a Palm Bay pond, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said they have been searching the pond near Treeland Boulevard and San Filippo Drive all week.

“No new information or tips have come in to lead us here, we are just retracing steps from the initial investigation. As of right now, nothing of evidentiary value has been located,” police said in an email to News 6.

Hall, a 32-year-old firefighter and mother of two, was last seen leaving the Malabar Fire Station close to 11 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2006. Her pickup truck with her blood inside was found the following day submerged in a pond near what was then Brevard Community College in Palm Bay.

Her husband, Jeff Hall, was due to be sentenced the following day for running a marijuana grow operation that resulted in Brandy’s arrest as well and her dismissal from the Palm Bay Fire Department. Serious charges against her were eventually dropped and she was volunteering in Malabar as she sought to win her old job back.

She was also having an affair with then-married fire Capt. Randall Richmond at the time of her disappearance. He is also the last person known to have spoken with Hall. Her children were 10 and 5 years old when she disappeared.