Who is going to enforce the vaccine passports in Florida?

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order it banned businesses from requiring vaccines for customers.

President Joe Biden announced new plans to mandate vaccines for employers, Florida’s attorney general has sent a letter to the White House, warning of a lawsuit if it follows through with the plans.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark said he expects the governor’s office to file suit against at least one local government in Florida requiring vaccines as a condition of employment.

“You cannot require them to show proof of a vaccine,” Clark said. “It has been challenged successfully so far by the cruise industry lead by Norigen cruises and followed by the other major cruise line, so for the moment, the courts have said no you cannot do this to Gov. DeSantis.”

Clark said the Florida Department of Health is tasked with carrying out any fines against violations.

“The question is, will they be overwhelmed? Will they have to call in other agencies such as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Attorney General’s office? Local police?” Clark said.

On Thursday, DeSantis said businesses should not force employees to get vaccinated.

“What’s not appropriate under Florida law is to fire somebody based on this issue. We’ve got to protect people’s jobs. We’ve got to protect people’s livelihoods, " DeSantis said.