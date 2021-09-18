Inspiration4 crew to return, splashdown off Florida coast

In this July 2, 2021 photo provided by John Kraus, from left, Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux pose for a photo at Duke Health in Durham, N.C, during hypoxia training to understand how each crew member reacts in a low-oxygen environment. (John Kraus/Inspiration4 via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After spending three days orbiting the Earth, SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew is set to splashdown off Florida’s coast Saturday evening.

The all-civilian crew will return to Earth with a targeted splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 7:06 p.m., making it the first Dragon crew to splashdown in the Atlantic.

[TRENDING: Gabby Petito’s fiancé now missing, family says | Restaurant owner won’t ask employees to get COVID vaccine | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“To prepare for this return, Dragon completed two burns tonight to reduce the spacecraft’s altitude to approximately 365km and line up the ground track with the landing site,” a news release says.

Second burn complete. Dragon and the @inspiration4x crew are now in the targeted 365km orbit — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 17, 2021

SpaceX got Inspiration4 into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station. During the crew’s first day in space, SpaceX said they traveled around the Earth more than 15 times and completed their first round of scientific research.

[TIMELINE: Here’s what will happen as Inspiration4 returns to Earth]

Inspiration4 marked the launch of the first all-civilian crew and a first in human spaceflight Wednesday night when it lifted off from Kennedy Space Center.

Ad

SpaceX was charted by billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman to launch the Inspiration4 mission on a Falcon 9 rocket sending a special-edition Crew Dragon spacecraft on a three-day orbit of Earth. Three other civilians joining Isaacman just learned of their spaceflight less than a year ago, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital physician Hayley Arcenauex, college geology professor Dr. Sian Proctor and aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski.

While the spacecraft is fully automated, the crew did have to train for about seven months in case they had to manually take over operating the Dragon spacecraft.