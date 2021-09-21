Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says city preparing for vaccine rollout to children ages 5-11

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Regina Hill on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 vaccination and monoclonal site at Camping World Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Regina Hill on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 vaccination and monoclonal site at Camping World Stadium.

Health workers said they are seeing up to 150 vaccinations a day at the stadium.

“There’s no wait here at Camping World Stadium,” Hill said.

The visit by Dyer and Hill comes after Pfizer announced on Monday that it is seeking authorization to vaccinate children as young as 5, adding that the vaccine is safe and effective. That could happen by the end of October.

Local health departments said preparations are being made to rollout the coronavirus vaccine to the younger age group.

“We know that you’re going to be able to have vaccinations for children of the age of 5 and 12, so Camping World is a location that you can get that vaccination,” Dyer said.

Dr. Raul Pino, of the health department in Orange County, said on Monday the expansion could mark the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic.

Dr. Yolanda Martinez, of Orange County Health Services, said she agrees.

“We know the virus attacks those (who) are unprotected and that are more vulnerable, and so we are looking at a population just like we were looking at the beginning of the pandemic,” Martinez said.

Dyer said they don’t plan on shutting down the vaccine site at Camping World Stadium anytime soon.

The site is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.