First day on the job: Orange County firefighter saves crash victim on way home from work

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County firefighter put his training to use when he came upon a crash scene on the way home from his first-ever shift.

Jacob Perez, assigned to Station 44 in Winter Garden, completed his first 24-hour shift as a firefighter two days after graduating on Sept. 2, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Perez said he was heading home when he saw a crashed vehicle and a man slumped over into the air bag.

“I immediately pulled over and ran to the car. I was asking the driver questions, but his answers were slurred,” Perez said.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, Perez stabilized the man’s neck and held his head while other first responders arrived. Another off-duty firefighter also helped the victim before Clermont fire units arrived.

“These are the type of individuals (who) Orange County recruits,” Fire Chief James M. Fitzgerald said. “Firefighters who are committed to public safety, regardless of whether they are on or off duty. With just one day on the job, we’re proud of firefighter Perez’s ability to put all of his training to work.”