Baskin for more: Netflix announces ‘Tiger King 2’ coming soon

“Tiger King” is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”

The second season of the docu-series has already been shot and is slated for release sometime this year.

Netflix has not shared if any of the characters from the first season will be featured.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma, and detailed his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the owner of a rival facility.

The docu-series created a lot of buzz for Netflix and made some of the people involved overnight celebrities.