Lakeland man accused of killing girlfriend, burying her body, deputies say

LAKELAND Fl. – A Lakeland man was arrested on seven charges, including first degree murder, on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year old Jason Robinson’s mother called the Auburndale Police Department to report her son had told her that he had killed his girlfriend.

[TRENDING: Family of missing 19-year-old pleads for help | Man set up Facebook livestream before attacking Orlando officers, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A PCSO deputy went to the couple’s residence in unincorporated Polk County to do a well-being check, and Robinson provided him with a false name and date of birth, officials said.

The deputy then attempted to detain Robinson, but Robinson attacked him, removing the deputy’s radio and Taser while trying to choke him, according to sheriff’s officials.

Two witnesses came to the aid of the deputy, and they were able to get Robinson in handcuffs, officials said.

When other deputies arrived at the scene, they found a table and two chairs sitting on a wood pallet with freshly distributed dirt on it, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s body was found underneath the pallet, according to deputies.

Robinson was arrested on charges of murder, resisting arrest and five other charges.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the two witnesses who jumped in to aid my deputy during a violent fight with a very violent man. Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is. I’d also like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.