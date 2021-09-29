Silver Springs man killed after sedan crashes into dump truck

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Silver Springs man was killed after the sedan he was driving crashed into a dump truck around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the Silver Springs man was driving north on County Road 314 in Marion County and a 60-year-old Lady Lake man was driving a dump truck south on Country Road 314.

Troopers said for unknown reasons the Silver Springs man failed to stay in the lane he was driving in and crossed the double yellow centerline.

After crossing the centerline, the sedan crashed into the dump truck, according to troopers.

Investigators said the Silver Springs man died after the crash and the Lady Lake man sustained minor injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.