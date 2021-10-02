Man shot, killed in Ocala; suspected shooter sought

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

OCALA, Fla. – A man died after being shot in Ocala early Saturday morning, according to the police department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 1200 block of SW Fort King Street around 2:07 a.m.

[TRENDING: Suspect in Miya Marcano case accused of suspicious behavior | Florida COVID-19 cases decline for 5th straight week | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Ocala Police Department said they found Searron Brookes, 42, shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Ad

Searron Brooks, 42, died following a shooting in Ocala on Oct. 2. (Ocala Police Department)

The department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.