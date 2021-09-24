51-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Ocala

A 51-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash around 7 a.m. on Friday in Ocala, according to the police department.

OCALA, Fla. – A 51-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash around 7 a.m. on Friday in Ocala, according to the police department.

Police said the crash happened on the 4900 block of SW 48th Avenue which is just west of Interstate 75 and two miles north of Highway 484.

Officers said Jeremey Denney drifted off the roadway and struck the curb.

Investigators said the motorcycle scraped along the curb for about 75 feet before Denney was thrown from the Harley Davidson.

Denney was rushed to a hospital and died at the facility, according to police.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to officers.