Partly Cloudy icon
90º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

1 dead in Cocoa motorcycle crash, police say

Northbound lanes of Clearlake Road shut down

Tags: traffic, cocoa, Brevard County
Photo does not have a caption

COCOA, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cocoa, according to police.

Cocoa police tweeted about the crash around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the investigation into the crash was still active.

[TRENDING: Red light vs. U-Turn, who has right of way? | Contaminated fuel caused $13K in vehicle damage, motorist says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to police, northbound lanes of Clearlake Road were closed at Lake Drive to Bellview because of the fatal crash.

Due to the active investigation, police are asking residents to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.