1 dead in Cocoa motorcycle crash, police say

COCOA, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cocoa, according to police.

Cocoa police tweeted about the crash around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the investigation into the crash was still active.

According to police, northbound lanes of Clearlake Road were closed at Lake Drive to Bellview because of the fatal crash.

Traffic Alert: Clearlake Road northbound lanes closed at Lake Dr to Bellview for motorcycle crash involving a fatality. This is an active investigation. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Wr1hNEu4DV — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) September 21, 2021

Due to the active investigation, police are asking residents to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.