Cocoa repair shop offers free oil change for COVID-19 vaccinations

Midas Automotive Center in Cocoa offered a free oil change to those willing to get a COVID-19 vaccination

COCOA, Fla. – The Midas automotive service center located off of Cocoa Boulevard hopes to make a difference by hosting a vaccination event.

“We’re making it more of a happy occasion… get you a vaccine, you get a free oil change for doing it and I’m keeping it very non-political, if you want the vaccine come on down and get it, if you don’t want the vaccine that’s up to you,” Ron Katz, the owner, said.

Katz owns and operates three Midas locations including West Palm, Cutler Bay and Cocoa. He said he offered the free service to do his part in getting more people vaccinated. Friday’s event was his second time hosting a vaccination clinic.

In West Palm, he was able to get 18-people vaccinated and in Cocoa 11 people got vaccinated. Katz said, so far, the support has been overwhelming.

“The reaction people have given me has given me chills,” Katz said. “Because they were so thankful for us doing it for them.”

Even employees were able to get vaccinated, one worker even borught members of his family to get the shot.

“I have a 1-year-old at the home, so I can now rest easy at night knowing that you got vaccinated — my wife and her brother both got the shot,” Joseph McMahon said

Mcmahon said he understands people may still be hesitant about getting vaccinated but encourages people to get the shot, telling them the alternative could be worse.

“I mean everyone is so scared about catching Corona or loosing a loved one so it’s better be safe than sorry,” McMahon said.

The Cocoa Midas location will be hosting another vaccination event like this in three weeks on Sept. 21 for those either looking to get their first or a second dose.