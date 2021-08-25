Brevard County opens new COVID-19 testing site for quarantined students

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools is partnering with the Department of Health to offer coronavirus testing to students who are under quarantine status.

The testing location opened at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera on Wednesday.

District leaders say the new testing option is to help students test out of quarantine and return to school.

Students who are asymptomatic can test five days after their last exposure. Health officials note the date of exposure does not count in that five-day period. If a student tests negative and they are asymptomatic, they can return to class, according to the district.

Parents who have been notified that their student must quarantine are encouraged to utilize the site. Appointments can be made here. Note minors will need a parent or guardian present.

For more information, please contact DOH-Brevard at 321-454-7141.