Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy’s passing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own after Deputy Harry Cieszynski died Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

In a post on the BCSO Facebook page, Ivey wrote Cieszynski died surrounded by his family. The deputy served and protected the Brevard County community for more than 25 years. He also serves his country as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Throughout his career, Harry served our community as both a member of our Uniform Patrol Services and Court Services working hard each and every day to protect our citizens,” Ivey wrote. “Harry took great pride in being a member of our agency, serving his country and loved his family dearly.”

Hundreds of commenters on the sheriff’s Facebook post mentioned that Cieszynski will be missed at the Brevard County courthouse or recalled how he kept them on “the straight and narrow.” Business owners remarked how they always enjoyed his visits and took care to protect their community. Friends and fellow deputies also shared their favorite memories of Cieszynski and offered their condolences to his family.

Cieszynski is survived by his parents and five children. Final arrangements for his service with full law enforcement honors are still being determined, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks the community to keep his family and the BCSO family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

When reached via email for comment, the sheriff’s office declined to comment further on Cieszynski’s cause of death out of respect for his family’s privacy.

The past several months have been difficult for the law enforcement community across Central Florida.

Half a dozen officers and deputies have died due to COVID-19 in recent weeks across the Central Florida area. In neighboring Volusia County, the Daytona Beach Police Department honored Officer Jason Raynor Monday with a 21-gun salute and memorial. Raynor was shot in the line of duty in June and passed away earlier this month.