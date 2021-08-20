‘Prayer is needed:’ Family of hospitalized officer leans on community for support

TAVARES, Fla. – Community members are gathering to support one officer who is intubated at Advent Health’s Waternman Hospital.

The wife of Officer John Hamelink says he is stable but said prayers are needed more than anything else at this time.

“The plan right now for a person with this kind of situation is always a day-to-day plan,” Gay Lynn Hamelink said.

Gay Lynn says she and her husband, Howey-in-the-Hills Officer John Hamelink both tested positive for COVID-19.

She wouldn’t say if they had been vaccinated but says while her husband is intubated, he still has a fight ahead of him.

“Although the numbers are jumping around,” explained Gay Lynn. “He’s not recovering as they had hoped, however, I am a woman of faith.”

Through the sounds of sirens and honks community members and law enforcement were showed support for the 20-plus year law enforcement veteran in a drive-by parade.

Corporal John Hamelink has been with Howie-in-the-Hills for 7 years, and according to Gay Lynn, is best known for being the officer who carried dog biscuits for local pet owners.

“It’s more of a community bonding thing and just showing that there is another side to police officers where they just want to say hi, so I bet there is a lot of dogs in Howie-in-the-Hills that are missing the fact that John is not there,” she said.

This has been a heartbreaking week for Central Florida law enforcement battling the coronavirus.

On Friday morning Palm Bay police announced Corporal Frank Tobar passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

In a Facebook post, Palm Bay police said the 17-year veteran has had an impact on “our youth and law enforcement officers from all over the state.”

Also on Friday, funeral services were held for 54-year-old Orange County Deputy First Class Craig Seijos who dies from COVID-complications at the beginning of August.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of deaths among law enforcement during the first six months of this year.

Gay Lynn says she prays her husband doesn’t add another number to that statistic.

“While John and I are going through this I am also praying for our world and for other people to me it’s the most important thing a person can do is to rely on their faith,” she said.

Friends of the Hamelink family have set up a GoFundMe to support the family in their time of need.

The Howey Market is also holding a chance drawing where the proceeds will go to the Hamelink family. Details on the event can be found on the market’s Facebook page.