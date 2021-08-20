COVID cases temporarily close Brevard County middle school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools announced Friday that the district will close the campus of Madison Middle School to students for two days next week.

“After careful deliberation, in consultation with the Brevard Department of Health, the Superintendent has made the difficult, but proactive decision to close the Madison Middle School campus to students on Monday and Tuesday of next week, August 23rd and 24th, because of expanded cases of COVID-19 and to prevent further spread of the virus,” the district said in a statement.

BPS said students will continue to receive instruction via a “digital method.”

“The district will work with families who need devices and/or hotspots for stay-at-home online learning,” a news release reads.

The school will provide two days’ worth of breakfast and lunches to students as well, according to the district. The meals and devices can be picked up at the school Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The district plans to offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the school Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents will need to accompany minors to get the test.

While the school is closed, the district said it will undergo a deep cleaning.

According to the most recent update from the BPS COVID Dashboard, there are 546 reported cases of COVID-19 in the district as of Thursday, 74 staff members and 472 students.