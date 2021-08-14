Woman faces DUI manslaughter charge in Orange County crash involving motorcycle, FHP says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge following a fatal crash early Saturday involving a motorcycle in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling south on Goldenrod Road around 2:45 a.m. when she tried to make a left turn onto the eastbound entrance ramp to State Road 408, turning into the path of the motorcycle that was heading north.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, hit the right side of the woman’s vehicle and was ejected, according to the FHP.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman was arrested for DUI manslaughter, according to the crash report.