Fatal crash blocks southbound lane on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

FHP says man died when truck overturned

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash is blocking a southbound lane on Interstate 95 in Brevard County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the fatal crash around 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 183, involving a pickup truck that overturned.

The FHP said the man, who was the driver, died as a result of the crash.

The right southbound lane is blocked as of 10 a.m., according to troopers.

