Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ocala, police say

Ocala police investigate after a 32-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle

OCALA, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed early Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Ocala, according to police.

The 32-year-old victim was found around 3:30 a.m. near the 3500 block of W. Silver Springs Blvd.

Police have not released the victim’s name or given any more details about the homicide investigation.

Officers urge anyone with information about the shooting to call 352-369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.