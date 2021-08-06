Partly Cloudy icon
Trio busted breaking into car, $100,000 in stolen cash recovered, Ocala police say

Car burglaries investigated in at least 3 Florida counties

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OCALA, Fla. – Three men face charges after breaking into cars in at least three counties and making off with more than $100,000, according to Ocala police.

Officers arrested the trio as they were breaking into a vehicle in Ocala, according to a Facebook from the department.

Investigators said the men have broken into cars in other Florida counties. The accused crooks would watch people leaving banks with cash, then follow them to a second location and break into their car after the victim walked into a store, according to the post.

Police said deputies with the Marion County, Osceola County and Hillsborough County Sheriffs’ Offices have been investigating these crimes.

Police did not give the suspects’ names or said what charges they will face.

