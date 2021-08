Police: surveillance photos of a man who flashed women on at least two occasions

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are looking for information on a man who exposed himself to women.

Investigators released surveillance photos they said show the flasher.

Officers said the man exposed himself to women on at least two occasions. Police did not say where or when these incidents took place.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.