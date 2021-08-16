Partly Cloudy icon
Driver killed in fiery crash in Ocala, troopers say

Tractor-trailer slammed into pickup in intersection, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OCALA, Fla. – A driver is dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into his pick up at an intersection in Ocala Monday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Northwest Highway 225 and County Road 326 around 9:50 a.m., according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The big rig was driving north on 225, approaching the intersection. Troopers said the tractor-trailer had a stop sign but did not say whether the driver, a 43-year-old from Ocala, stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup — who investigators said was male but offered no other details about him — was traveling west on 326. Both trucks entered the intersection at the same time. The big rig hit the side of the pickup, sending the smaller truck into a utility pole, according to the release.

Troopers said the pickup burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

