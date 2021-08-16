Driver killed in fiery crash in Ocala, troopers say

An advisory was issued to drivers in Marion County due to a 1,130-acre prescribed burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OCALA, Fla. – A driver is dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into his pick up at an intersection in Ocala Monday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Northwest Highway 225 and County Road 326 around 9:50 a.m., according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The big rig was driving north on 225, approaching the intersection. Troopers said the tractor-trailer had a stop sign but did not say whether the driver, a 43-year-old from Ocala, stopped at the intersection.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

The driver of the pickup — who investigators said was male but offered no other details about him — was traveling west on 326. Both trucks entered the intersection at the same time. The big rig hit the side of the pickup, sending the smaller truck into a utility pole, according to the release.

Troopers said the pickup burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.