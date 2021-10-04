Here’s how the CDC says you should celebrate the holidays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.
To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, even though everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.
[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Roommate fight leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt | Become a News 6 Insider]
The CDC says to ensure safety, either celebrate the holidays virtually, with people who live with you, or do so outside at least 6 feet apart.
If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the CDC says get vaccinated as soon as possible, wear masks indoors or in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission.
Also, do not attend any event if you are sick or experiencing symptoms.