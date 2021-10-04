Here’s how the CDC says you should celebrate the holidays

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at MinneapolisSaint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, even though everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, either celebrate the holidays virtually, with people who live with you, or do so outside at least 6 feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the CDC says get vaccinated as soon as possible, wear masks indoors or in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, do not attend any event if you are sick or experiencing symptoms.