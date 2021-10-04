Immersive Van Gogh Orlando exhibit location announced, delayed until November

ORLANDO, Fla. – What had become somewhat of an art venue mystery was solved Monday when ticketholders of the “Immersive Van Gogh exhibit” originally scheduled to open Oct. 7 were advised the presentation will be located at the Orange County Convention Center’s West Concourse with the debut now rescheduled for Nov. 26.

In an email to ticket holders, exhibit producer Corey Ross issued an apology for “the late notice” and blamed the last-minute delay on a need to “make artistic improvements to the functionality of the projections.”

Ross stressed that the event wants to present the ”best possible show” meeting the artistic standards achieved in New York and Los Angeles.

One News 6 viewer who had purchased 2-VIP Flex tickets for Oct. 12 was concerned she had been duped out of her ticket money since no venue had been announced.

“The only answer I received from anyone was they’ll let you know before Oct. 12,” she said. “Not a professional way to do business.”

Ticket holders have been advised they will receive new tickets from Universe.com in the next 12 hours.

According to the email message, If you cannot attend and would like an immediate refund you can email ticketing@orlandovangogh.com.