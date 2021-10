ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday afternoon in an Orlando retention pond, police said.

Officers found the body around 12:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Curry Ford Road near Semoran Boulevard.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.